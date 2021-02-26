x
Man who played Duke Chapel bells for 50 years dies

A university news release said J. Samuel Hammond began playing the 50-bell carillon his freshman year at Duke in the 1960s.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University says a musician who played the bells at its iconic chapel at the end of each academic day for over five decades has died.

A university news release said J. Samuel Hammond began playing the 50-bell carillon his freshman year at Duke in the 1960s. Hammond retired as a university carillonneur in 2018. 

The bells at the Gothic chapel are played by striking wooden keys by hand and pressing foot pedals, similar to a piano.

The keys and pedals control cables that cause hammers to strike the bells, which range in size from 10 pounds to more than 5 tons.

 

