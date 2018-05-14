A North Carolina man who fled from a courtroom before he was found guilty of indecent liberties with a child has been found dead in South Carolina.

Local news outlets report Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews said jury deliberations had begun when 48-year-old Shawn Walters of Morrisville asked to go to the bathroom as the jury deliberated his sentence and never returned to the Wake County Courthouse.

Walters had been wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet, but a judge said it had been cut off and found on the side of a road in Cary.

A spokeswoman for the town of Morrisville said sheriff's deputies executing a search warrant found Walters dead of an apparent suicide at his parents' home in Bonneau, South Carolina, 42 miles (67 km) north of Charleston.

