WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a man with autism is missing tonight.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Randy Lee Smith. A silver alert was issued for him Tuesday night.

Police say Mr. Smith is missing two fingers on his left hand and has some scars on his face.

He was last seen this morning at the downtown bus station, wearing a blue shirt with white lettering, blue jeans, and a tan baseball cap. Police say he could have gotten on a bus going to Raleigh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.