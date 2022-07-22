Have you seen this man? | 22-year-old man with cognitive issues missing in Winston-Salem

Officers said Edward Buie was last seen leaving 301 Medical Center Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man with cognitive issues is missing in Winston-Salem, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 22-year-old Edward Buie has black hair and brown eyes. Buie is 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday walking away from 301 Medical Center Boulevard wearing a black T-shirt that says "boys in the hood", black pants, and a pair of black Air Jordans.

Officers said Buie suffers from cognitive issues.

Anyone with information about Buie's whereabouts, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.