Man, woman arrested more than a year later in Greensboro death investigation

Earlier this week, police arrested Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro who’s charged with first-degree murder.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they’ve arrested a second person in connection with a death investigation.

Police said they arrested Brandy Renee Fitzgerald, 39, of Greensboro in connection with a man who was shot to death more than a year ago.

Earlier this week, police arrested Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro who’s charged with first-degree murder. Investigators said Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro was shot on Dec. 28, 2020, in an area on Gate City Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Fitzgerald is charged with felony aid and abet and received a $200,000 bond. Boswell is in jail under no bond.

