Greensboro man concerned about the impact Hurricane Ian will have on his family in Florida

Six family members split between three different Florida cities are preparing for Hurricane Ian.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While residents in Greensboro prepare their homes for the rain headed this way, there's another reason for one Greensboro man to be concerned as Hurricane Ian moves in.

Travis Kennedy grew up in Florida. While he lives in Greensboro now, his mom, dad, brother, sister-in-law, aunt and uncle all still live in Florida.

He said he is worried about all of them as the storm moves in. Travis caught up with his dad, Dale Kennedy, Tuesday. His dad said he considered leaving before the storm.

"I was thinking about coming up to see you and stay with you to escape the storm, but if it's coming up that way, I'll stay here," Dale Kennedy said to Travis.

Dale Kennedy lives in Jacksonville. He has grabbed the groceries, prepared his home, and tested his generator Tuesday.

Travis said his family's house was hit by Hurricane Irma back in 2017, knocking out the roof on the home.

"During the last hurricane, Hurricane Irma, that came through there was a lot of damage, at least on my family and we had a lot of trees broken down and part of our roof collapsed, I mean there was a lot going on there," said Travis Kennedy.

While Jacksonville, where both Travis Kennedy's mom and dad live, isn't expected to be a direct hit, his brother and sister-in-law live in Tampa Bay and expect to be right in the path.

"It looks like they're expected to get a direct hit unfortunately," he said. "Everything's boarded up, they've got towels under the doors, they got everything you know, as much as they can, but as far as preparations right now, they're not going to be there so they're just going to come back and see what's damaged."

Travis' brother and sister-in-law are in California on their honeymoon, but prepped what they could before they left.

His aunt and uncle also live over in Orlando. He said that it also isn't a direct path, but still concerning.

As the days grow closer, Travis Kennedy said the nerves grow.

"I'd hate to see them come back and everything gone," said Travis Kennedy.

His dad said they will try to get through it all as best they can.