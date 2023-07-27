Man's body found at Buddle Creek in Davidson County, deputies say

Davidson County deputies said they found Kyle Zachary Moberly's body near the Buddle Creek Access area Monday

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man found at Buddle Creek in Davidson County Saturday was identified by deputies Monday.

Kyle Zachary Moberly was at Buddle Creek Access area on NC Holloway Church Road in Lexington where he and a friend were fishing since 6 p.m., Davidson County deputies said.

The friend told deputies that Moberly wanted to swim to the other side of the cove so he could fish and did not want to walk the trail to get there. They said he stayed where he was and continued to fish and when it got time to leave, they could not find him. They only saw his fishing pole.

The friend walked through the woods looking for Moberly as well but could not find him.

Fire Personnel responded to the scene with their rescue boat in an attempt to find him using sonar, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Deputies and Fire Personnel also walked the woods surrounding the area to attempt to find Moberly but could not.

On Sunday, deputies used their boat and tried to find him throughout the day but were unsuccessful.

Emergency Communications got a call on Monday about a body at Buddle Creek Access area. It was confirmed that was Moberly's body at the access area.

