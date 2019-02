ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro Police have identified a man whose body was pulled from Lake Reese on Tuesday.

The man is 59-year-old Michael John Mayo.

Police say they got calls from several people about a body floating in the lake near the US Hwy 64 bridge around noon.

When they responded, they found Mayo's body and pulled him ashore.

Police say they don't suspect any foul play. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.