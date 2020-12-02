WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said no charges will be filed after a man's death last month was ruled accidental.

54-year-old Daniel Boles was behind a Ford truck, guiding it to a ditch being worked on when the truck began to slide down. It pinned Boles underneath the truck bed.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook.

Investigators found the truck was stopped and dumping a load of dirt to fill the ditch at the time of the incident. Then the ground under the back tires gave way causing the truck to slide and pin Boles.

Winston-Salem Police said heavy rains and washout caused the ditch to collapse.

Sign up for our daily newsletter Let's Get 2 It!

The incident happened on private property and investigators said it didn't meet the criteria for a vehicle crash meaning it is not considered a motor vehicle death.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Previous Story: Man dies after being pinned underneath truck: Police

OTHER STORIES

Man charged with murder of woman found dead behind Greensboro church in 2012

Update on missing 6-year-old girl missing in Cayce coming at 11:45 AM

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE