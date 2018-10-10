WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY)-- Hurricane Michael is now heading our way. Emergency officials said some people might need to evacuate, but we've seen time and again, not everyone does.

Megan Regan a visiting Associate Professor of Economics at Wake Forest University said low-income individuals are more at risk in these major weather events. She said many don't have insurance, which means they're more likely to stay, despite the danger.

"Take a bus out of town and leave everything. How do I leave it? I don't have insurance, there's nothing to protect it other than me being there. How do I get back, right? They'll usually bus you out, but they don't offer a ride back," said Regan.

Regan offered a few other reasons. She said many low income people work hourly, low wage jobs and can't afford to miss a day. She said sometimes they don't have a place to go or resources to get there.

"On average, poor people may have networks of people in similar income status. So when you think about, well come stay with me, I'll shelter you, I'll feed you. They may not have a support network that has those extra surplus resources to offer," said Regan.

Remember, it's best to evacuate when officials and weather experts say to. Otherwise, you're putting yourself and emergency responders in danger. So pay attention and follow any warnings or emergency evacuations.

