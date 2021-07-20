Many Triad school districts awaiting updated NCDHHS recommendations before deciding on mask rules for upcoming year

One Greensboro mother of six says if the mask mandate inside schools is lifted, she may consider a homeschooling option.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The first day of school is just about a month away and parents are wondering what to expect. One of the big questions on the minds of many is this: will masks be required?

One Triad Board of Education, for Randolph County Schools, voted Monday night to make face coverings optional for the upcoming year. However, many other districts haven't made the call, waiting for updated guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

WFMY News 2 heard from several Triad school districts: Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, Yadkin County Schools, Stokes County Schools, Rockingham County Schools, Davie County Schools, and Guilford County Schools.

Currently, they're all echoing the same message: until the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit is updated, masks are still a must.

One Greensboro mother, Thaitianna Price, hopes the masks will still be required in the fall.

"I will feel a sense of normalcy if things are being taken seriously as far as our safety," she said.

Her six children - ranging from 1st graders to a senior in high school - attended virtually for most of the last school year, up until April.

Though a challenging year for all, she may change her plans, if the mask mandate for North Carolina K-12 public schools is lifted.

"I feel very uncomfortable with [students] not wearing the masks because you know what your family may do - but you don't know what other families are practicing, if they're safe," Price said, "So I don't feel comfortable with them not wearing masks. I would just consider homeschooling again."