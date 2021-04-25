March for Justice to close multiple roads in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The One Nation March for Justice is taking place Sunday, April 25 in High Point. Multiple roads will be closed off to accommodate marchers.
All traffic should resume normal operations by approximately 3:45 p.m., High Point officials said.
Beginning at 2:45 p.m., East Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and University Pkwy. south will be closed to Ogden St. The northbound lanes of University Pkwy. will remain open, High Point officials said.
Between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., traffic will be closed between South Main St./Nathan Hunt Dr. and South Main St./Coltrane Ave. Officials plan on diverting traffic around those roads.
The march will start at West Market Center Dr. and Ogden St. and will crossover South Main St. towards South University Pkwy. The march will finish at Morehead Recreation Center.