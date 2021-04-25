March for Justice to close multiple roads in High Point

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, there will be several roads that will be closed on the south end of High Point due to a planned event, the One Nation For Justice March.

All traffic should resume normal operations by approximately 3:45 p.m., High Point officials said.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m., East Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and University Pkwy. south will be closed to Ogden St. The northbound lanes of University Pkwy. will remain open, High Point officials said.

Between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., traffic will be closed between South Main St./Nathan Hunt Dr. and South Main St./Coltrane Ave. Officials plan on diverting traffic around those roads.