LIVE BLOG: ‘March on Graham: We are still here’: Protest in Graham underway

GRAHAM, N.C. — 'The March on Graham: We are still here is now underway in Graham. The protest started at 6 p.m. on South Main Street.

6:50 p.m. - McMiller reports the protest has shifted towards Graham Court Square in Graham.

Multi-Skilled Journalist Itinease McMiller reports almost 200-300 people are present at the protest.

6:45 p.m. - WFMY's Itinease McMiller reports the organizer of Saturday's protest in Graham said "safety is a main priority" before protesters started marching Saturday evening.

Protesters can be seen holding signs showing words such as "Vote" and "#StandAgainstHate".

6:30 p.m. - WFMY's Itinease McMiller is LIVE on South Main Street in Graham where the protest is underway.

Protesters can be heard shouting chants such as "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace," as well as "Get out of your homes and into the streets, Black Lives Matter."

