Marco's Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

Police said the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza on Reynolda Road Saturday.  

Officers said a man with a white T-shirt around his face entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. 

Police said the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen fleeing on foot. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

