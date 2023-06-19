Have you seen him? | 24-year-old missing from Denton

Marcus Randal Harmon, 24, was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford Focus near Pleasant Union Road on June 13 at around 5:30 a.m.

DENTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old man is missing from Denton, NC, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Marcus Randal Harmon, 24, was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford Focus (license plate: JCB-6744) near Pleasant Union Road on June 13 at around 5:30 a.m.

Harmon was leaving for school in Mooresville but never arrived.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with an unknown logo, red camouflage pants and black slip-on shoes. according to deputies.

Deputies describe Harmon as a 5 ft. 9 in. tall man with brown eyes, black hair, a mustache and a full beard. Harmon has tattoos on both inner forearms: a birth sign and Pikachu on his right forearm and “Nanny” with flowers on his left forearm. Both of his ears have been pierced with studs.

Anyone with information regarding Harmon's whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 to remain anonymous.

