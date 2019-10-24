ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies say a man had marijuana in his pocket at the worst possible time.

They say 59-year-old Anthony Clements was entering the Rockingham courthouse and was going through a security check.

While emptying his pockets, they say he pulled out marijuana. He was promptly arrested.

Clements has been charged with Possession of Marijuana up to 1/2 ounce. He's being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $3,000 secure bond.

His next court appearance is for October 25th.



Archdale Woman Brings Meth To Her Court Appearance for Drug Charges, Deputies Say

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison

'It's Sickening to Me.' Triad Sheriff says Meth Becoming Big Problem in His County