x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat | Update

The family went hiking along a trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead Aug. 17.
Credit: AP
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese points to a map to show where a missing family was found dead during a news conference in Mariposa, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking in a remote area in August. Sheriff Briese said that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they died. Briese says their water container was empty. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking a trail near the Merced River, after a family friend reported them missing in August. 

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they were died. Briese says their water container was empty. 

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a previous statement that they ruled out death by gun or other weapon, lightning, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide.

The case had baffled authorities.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

RELATED: 

WATCH ALSO: 

Blaring alarm in East Sacramento was a Cold War 'Scream-Master' siren

In Other News

Lexington restaurants discuss quieter weekend with second straight BBQ festival cancelation