$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot

A prayer vigil is taking place in the parking lot across the street from Mark Freedman's former restaurant Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000.

What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman.

Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro and police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

In the early morning hour of November 4th officers responded to the parking lot of 616 Dolley Madison Road. When they got here, Freedman was found dead in a car.

It was election night when this happened.

Police said the person who did this has a medium build with short to medium height.

Friends, family, and community members are all invited to remember Mark Freedman and the impact he had on the community.

On November 3, 2022, the Mark’s Angel Foundation donated an additional $20,000 to the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund bringing the new total to $50,000. This total includes the standard Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000.

In addition to increasing the reward for Mark Freedman’s unsolved homicide, Mark’s Angel Foundation donated an additional $25,000 to the Crime Stoppers general reward fund to assist with solving other homicides, just like Mark’s.

Mark’s Angel Foundation also donated to the following local non-profits in Mark’s honor:

Greensboro Urban Ministry

Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence

A Simple Gesture

Mercy Chefs

Out of the Garden Project