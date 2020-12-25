Elizabeth Newberg was born in 1920 in Winfield and spent her early years on her family’s farm.

MARSHALL, Texas — Christmas is often called the giving season. Christmas Day this year marks the 100th birthday of Marshall resident Elizabeth Frances Redfern Newberg, whose life has been characterized by personal surprises and the service of others.

Newberg was born in 1920 in Winfield and spent her early years on her family’s farm. When the Great Depression hit the area hard, the family faced a difficult decision — move to where there were jobs or starve to death.

Her family moved to Marshall in around 1930 to seek jobs affiliated with the railroad. In 1938, she graduated from Marshall High School, and according to her son, Glenn W. Newberg Jr., his mom was voted most popular her senior year.