Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is back in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Greensboro. Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston joined us on The Good Morning Show to talk about the event.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. January 16th. The route stretches from Bothwell Street and ends at Gorrell Street.

Organized by the NAACP Greensboro branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.