Man takes a chance with $3 Powerball ticket, takes home $150,000 prize

Austin Stafford turned $3 into $150,000 with lucky Powerball ticket.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Austin Stafford took a chance and turned $3 into $150,000 with lucky Powerball ticket.

Stafford bought his Power Play ticket online and won $50,000. When he hit the 3X Power Play the prize tripled to $150,000.

After taxes, he collected $106,516 Wednesday.

Do you have a chance?

Powerball's latest jackpot is $1.5 billion, the second largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The next drawing is Saturday, November 5.

