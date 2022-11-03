Man takes a chance with $3 Powerball ticket, takes home $150,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Austin Stafford took a chance and turned $3 into $150,000 with lucky Powerball ticket.
Stafford bought his Power Play ticket online and won $50,000. When he hit the 3X Power Play the prize tripled to $150,000.
After taxes, he collected $106,516 Wednesday.
Do you have a chance?
Powerball's latest jackpot is $1.5 billion, the second largest Powerball jackpot ever.
The next drawing is Saturday, November 5.
