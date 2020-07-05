WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Organizers of the City of Winston-Salem's Mask The City initiative said it's been so successful that they have handed out almost all of their committed masks.

During a press conference, they said they committed to handing out 390,816 masks and there are just about 20,000 masks left.

Mask The City partnered with 176 community groups to get the masks to seniors, disabled people, low-income communities, and anyone else who wasn't able to get masks. They also got information on COVID-19 and how to get the free masks to Spanish speaking communities as well.

The remaining masks will be distributed on May 12 during a Mask The City Seniors Day event at 9 different locations. Some of those locations include BB&T Ball Park, Bowman Gray Park, Carver High School, Fulton Family YMCA, Calvary Baptist Church, And Forsyth Technical Community College.

The format for the event at these locations will be drive-through with volunteers handing the masks out while folks remain inside their vehicles. Each car can get two masks and each person would need to show an identification card. The masks are free but donations are accepted on site. You can also donate by clicking here.

