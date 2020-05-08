Facebook group highlights Triad businesses going the extra mile during pandemic

The creator of the group, Clara-Marie Wicker, said it's not a space to shame businesses who aren't following guidelines. She wants the page to remain positive.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Do you want to know about businesses that are going the extra mile to keep you safe while shopping or dining during the pandemic?

Well, there's a Triad social media group that boasts businesses following COVID-19 guidelines strictly, and even taking extra measures.

It's called 'Masked Triad,' created by Clara-Marie Wicker.

"I didn't know which businesses were going the extra mile, and which weren't," Wicker stated.

Once you become a member of the private group, you can comment about a local businesses that is going above and beyond.

"I've got family members that have diabetes, and an 89-year-old grandmother so in order to see those folks I decided to social distance and I realized when I was going out in public I didn't know where to go."

Wicker said the group is not a space for shame.

"Right now there's so much division in so many different areas and I don't want to add to that."

She said she understands there are 11 exceptions to the mask mandate. For example, some people can't wear face coverings due to health conditions.

"I wanted to say 'kudos' and 'good job' instead of 'these people aren't doing what they're supposed to,' I wanted it to be positive."

There's also an official spot where you can check out restaurants and hotels going above and beyond called Count On Me NC.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina health officials have joined forces with North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) to create Count On Me NC, a free online training program.

The program is designed to help restaurants, hotels and other businesses learn the best ways to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.