Masks required inside Winston-Salem city buildings

Mayor Allen Joines signed an order requiring masks in city-owned and city-leased buildings.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mask mandate is partially back in Winston-Salem.

Masks are required if you plan on visiting a city-owned or rented office building and public transportation.

Mayor Allen Joines signed the order and it takes effect at Friday at 5:30 p.m.

There are exemptions to the order including:

Religious belief

Medical or behavioral conditions or disability

Children under 5 years old

If you are actively eating or drinking

Strenuous exercise

Communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or requires the mouth to be visible

Complying with law enforcement officers

Temporarily removal for government identification purposes

This order does not include outdoor venues owned by the city such as parks and public pools.