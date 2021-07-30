x
Masks required inside Winston-Salem city buildings

Mayor Allen Joines signed an order requiring masks in city-owned and city-leased buildings.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mask mandate is partially back in Winston-Salem.

Masks are required if you plan on visiting a city-owned or rented office building and public transportation.

Mayor Allen Joines signed the order and it takes effect at Friday at 5:30 p.m.

There are exemptions to the order including:

  • Religious belief
  • Medical or behavioral conditions or disability
  • Children under 5 years old
  • If you are actively eating or drinking
  • Strenuous exercise
  • Communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or requires the mouth to be visible
  • Complying with law enforcement officers
  • Temporarily removal for government identification purposes  

This order does not include outdoor venues owned by the city such as parks and public pools.

The Forsyth County Government will also requiring visitors and employees to wear masks at all of its indoor facilities beginning on Monday, August 2. Masks will be provided to visitors who do not have one.  