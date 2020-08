Wieland Copper Products in Pine Hall is laying off 120 employees, a quarter of its workforce.

Wieland Copper Products in Pine Hall is laying off 120 employees, that's a quarter of its workforce. The plant makes copper tubes.

The last day on the job for the impacted workers will be October 2.