ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A sinkhole has formed on Highway 135 in Rockingham County due to flooding.

PHOTOS | Sinkhole Forms Due To Flooding In Rockingham Co.

PHOTOS | Sinkhole Forms Due To Flooding In Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Emergency Services says the sinkhole is in the area of the 6000 block on Highway 135 in Stoneville. That’s near Moyers Rest Home.

An alternative route to get around this area includes taking Stone Mountain Road, turning left onto HWY 770 and then onto HWY 220.

Related: Flooding In Rockingham County

The sinkhole formed due to heavy rain in the area resulting in flooding.

It could take the NCDOT until the end of the week to make repairs.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY