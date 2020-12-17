Math teacher's daily videos inspire students, parents

"I hope that scholars learn that greatness is within them and my job is just to help them discover it," El-Amin said

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At Emerald Academy, Jihad El-Amin works as a 6th-grade math teacher, but his words are often more powerful than the equations he teaches.

"One of the things I saw that was lacking was that people weren't pouring into them in a positive way. A lot of our students might have had a rough day in the morning with a parent or guardian, come to school, and because they don't have the words to express and articulate that, they may do what kids do. Then, adults would reprimand them in a way that just reinforced this negative energy and negative outcomes," El-Amin said.

Known simply as 'Mr. E,' El-Amin began writing inspirational quotes on the board to begin each math lesson with a motivational one.

Over time the daily messages evolved to short, motivational videos that he would post on Instagram and Facebook.

Students began responding to his positive attitude and it showed in the classroom.

El-Amin recalls one student walking into his class on the first day to tell him he would likely fail because he was bad at math.

"I said, 'there's no way you're gonna fail my class, and actually you're going to be one of my top students,'" El-Amin told him.

A few months later, El-Amin received a message from the student's mother who said when he comes home from school, the first thing he wants to do is his math work.

El-Amin said he's currently in high school and excelling in the subject he initially thought he couldn't grasp.

El-Amin said the short motivational videos have evolved into a daily tradition, and if he forgets to post one, parents and students are quick to point it out.

"I believe you don't have to tear a person down for them to meet high expectations. You actually can build them up in that process of meeting that high expectation," El-Amin said.

El-Amin said the videos have especially made an impact in 2020 as many parents are serving as virtual teachers at home.

"I'm giving people that extra little boost to start their morning, giving teachers that extra little tip and a little strategy, they can use to keep the kids engaged," El-Amin said.

He ends each video the same way and said his students repeat the phrase back to him in the classroom now.