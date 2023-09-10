Beloved member of the community killed in Dudley High shooting

Friends of Matthew Grant said he was a referee but wasn't on duty at the time because he was simply enjoying the game. He attended Dudley himself decades ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 59-year-old Matthew Grant was a minister who loved to go to Dudley games, which he attended decades ago.

WFMY News 2's Nixon Norman spoke with Grant's first cousin about his life and legacy.

Grant would often times referee Dudley's football games. He was also a minister at the church across the street from the school, New Light Missionary Baptist Church.

His cousin and fellow minister at New Light, Reverend Tracy Moore, said he loved the community he served.

"He would go to any game, basketball, baseball. He was not actually refereeing on that Friday night but he was just there attending the festivities with the rest of the community. But yeah, he loved Dudley, he loved A&T, he just loved coaching and too, at the church, we are revamping our youth ministry, so knowing Matthew, he was out there, trying to recruit some young men and women to come over to New Light for services," Moore said.

Officers were working security at the school's football game when shots were fired in the parking lot area of the stadium. Grant died from his injuries once he arrived at the hospital, police say.

Moore said this is the start of a healing journey for not only her family but also for the Dudley High community.

"That was a school that it happened on, so the students themselves, the faculty, everybody is affected mentally. So, it takes a lot of healing that is going to happen within our community," Moore said.

Although he wasn't one of the referees that Friday when the shooting took place, Moore said she believes he was out there inviting young people at the game to the church's youth services.

She said this was paid forward last Wednesday as members of the Dudley community showed up at the church to honor him.

"Reverend Grant was actually scheduled to preach this past Wednesday and the Dudley football team and the coaches came over to the service, so to see those young men and the coaches come in. They came up for prayer. We prayed over the team for a successful year. That just showed how much the community still loved him," Moore said.

Grant's family has made funeral arrangements in order to lay him to rest on Saturday, Oct.14.