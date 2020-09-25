Durham mayor says white anarchists took over racial justice protest, causing damage to businesses

“I want to be clear, there is an indication that this is an attempt to co-opt a racial justice movement," said Mayer Steve Schewel

Several businesses in downtown Durham are recovering and picking up the pieces after a protest for Breonna Taylor turned destructive on Wednesday night.

CBS affiliate WNCN reports city officials said 13 businesses were vandalized after a group of 60 to 75 protesters marched through downtown and some started busting out windows to different businesses in the area.

Thursday during a press conference, city leaders said a majority of Wednesday night’s protesters were not there to express anything that had to do with the outcome of the Breonna Taylor case, WNCN reports.

“The folks that were inflicting the damage last night were white,” said Mayor Steve Schewel. “I want to be clear, there is an indication that this is an attempt to co-opt a racial justice movement.”

The group that advertised the protest on social media is a group of anarchists with Durham BURN.

WNCN reports the group is part of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Underground Resistance Network from the Triangle.

According to WNCN, a flier was posted on the group’s Twitter page on Wednesday that said a “Breonna Taylor” protest would be held at 7 pm on Wednesday at CCB plaza.

However, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said the police department was not notified about the protest.

“We were prepared last night for some of our usual types of protests with minimal staff, but certainly we were not prepared to respond to the level of activity that we did last night,” Davis said.

The Chief said police will now have to increase visibility at protests while still continuing a non-confrontational approach.