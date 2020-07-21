Triad Mcdonald's owners violate child labor laws, Department of Labor says

U.S Department of Labor officials said the group paid more than $17,000 for violating the rules.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Caolina-based operation had to pay out after the U.S Department of Labor found that they violated child labor requirements.

According to a press release, Mt. Airy Partners, Inc. operates at least 12 McDonald's restaurants in the Triad. The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division said 35 employees across those locations between the ages of 14 and 16 were allowed to work outside of hours allowed for that age group.

The law limits teens that age from working any more than three hours on a school day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the traditional school year, which his Labor day through June 1.

The department said the employer violated the Fair Label Standards Act record keeping rules by failing to maintain the proof of age for many of its minor employees.

Mt. Airy Partners paid $17,586 for the violation.