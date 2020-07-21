Triad Mcdonald's owners violate child labor laws, Department of Labor says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Caolina-based operation had to pay out after the U.S Department of Labor found that they violated child labor requirements.
According to a press release, Mt. Airy Partners, Inc. operates at least 12 McDonald's restaurants in the Triad. The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division said 35 employees across those locations between the ages of 14 and 16 were allowed to work outside of hours allowed for that age group.
The law limits teens that age from working any more than three hours on a school day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the traditional school year, which his Labor day through June 1.
The department said the employer violated the Fair Label Standards Act record keeping rules by failing to maintain the proof of age for many of its minor employees.
Mt. Airy Partners paid $17,586 for the violation.
"Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job so that the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities. Employers must not allow 14 and 15-year-olds to work beyond legally permitted hours. We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions they may have," said the Wage and Hour Divisions District Director Richard Blaylock.