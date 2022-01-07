Greensboro apartment fire destroys four apartments, displaces 18

City officials said the fire at Grandview Pointe Apartments left a firefighter injured, four apartments destroyed, and multiple people displaced.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A firefighter was injured, four apartments have been destroyed with almost $150,000 worth of damages and 18 have been displaced from their homes following a fire on McKnight Mill Road Friday.

According to Greensboro police, McKnight Mill Road between Utah Place and Joseph McNeil Avenue closed temporarily as crews cleaned up the scene. It reopened around 11 a.m. Friday.

Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church said a call came in after 6 a.m. at the Grandview Pointe Apartments.

Investigators said no residents were injured and said two cats and a dog died in the fire.

Officials said the firefighter who was injured, was treated at the scene.

Officials said firefighters set up tents with heaters to keep the 18 displaced residents warm until the Red Cross arrived.

According to Church, firefighters brought the fire under control after 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department said it will likely take them most of the day Friday to determine a cause.

