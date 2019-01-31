GREENSBORO, N.C. — The December 2018 snowstorm nearly shut down everything in the Triad including most bars and restaurants.

However, M'Couls Public House stayed open through the storm and had customers coming in and out all night long.

Tate Edwards was called into work that day but wasn't able to find a baby sitter for her daughter Eleanor. So Eleanor went to work with her Mom and went viral the instant WFMY News 2 posted their story and video on Facebook.

RELATED: Mom Straps On Baby To Wait Tables At M’Coul’s During Snow Storm

Their story even got the attention of Rachel Ray who invited them to be on her show. Their appearance was featured Thursday, January 31.

Tate says she's still blown away by how much attention her story is still getting, and that talking to Rachel Ray was a dream.

Ray even had a special surprise for the two girls. She gave them a $5,000 gift certificate, donated by Polliwogs Children's Boutique right here in Greensboro.

Mom and Dad couldn't be any more grateful and can't wait to show baby Eleanor the clip of her being on a national talk show when she grows up.