Meals on Wheels partnering with DoorDash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Meals on Wheels and DoorDash have partnered to power charitable food deliveries to those in need, according to Davidson County officials.

The initiative is called Project DASH. According to Davidson County, Project DASH has been used since 2018 to help food banks, food pantries and other social impact organizations to use DoorDash logistics to bring these items to those in need.

Now, it's coming to Davidson County.

“Our partnership with Project DASH is to leverage their platform and services to provide additional meal delivery support for our program. The grant funds are intended to enable Senior Services to pilot Project DASH and determine whether their services are usable and valuable to our Meals on Wheels program,” said Thessia Everhart-Roberts, Senior Services Director. “If the pilot is successful, we will have as an alternative plan to ensure meals are delivered.”

Meals on Wheels Health has provided grant funding to the Davidson County Senior Services, Meals on Wheels program. The program received $225 to deliver 50 meals to homebound older adults. Davidson County said this will act as a test for volunteer delivery driver shortages, fill route gaps and expand program capacity.

