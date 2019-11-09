WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In order to meet the demand for hot meals to be delivered to adults in need of nutritional support, the Meals-on-Wheels program is looking to hire some new volunteers.

To be exact, the program is looking to recruit 60 of them by the end of October!

According to a press release from 'Senior Services,' delivering meals on wheels is easy, fun, and only takes an average of about 90 minutes.

Scheduling is flexible and any assistance is welcome.

Those who are interested in helping the program reach their goal can call Holly Beck at (336) 721-3411 to request more information or to sign up.

You can also click here to sign-up.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean sends huge shipment of water, food and generators to the Bahamas

RELATED: Salvation Army Of Greensboro, Winston-Salem Help Feed First Responders During Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Good Samaritan planning to head into Abaco Islands to start feeding Dorian survivors

RELATED: Salvation Army team from Greensboro, Winston-Salem heading to Charleston ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: 'No Kids Hungry': Fighting Child Hunger, Closing the Food Gap in Alamance Burlington Schools

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users