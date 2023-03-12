Mebane fire leaves 4 displaced, 2 dogs dead

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was an electronic space heater being too close to combustible items.

MEBANE, N.C. — According to the Mebane Fire Department, a Mebane home erupted in flames, killing two dogs and leaving four people displaced on March 11 around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly got the call of a fire at 904 W. Holt St. at 6:33 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:38 p.m.

The single-story home was up in flames, with fire visible from a side window, according to firefighters.

Firefighters claim they performed an interior fire attack and were able to bring the fire under control at 7:01 p.m.

Because the home was wood-framed, it received heavy damage from the incident leaving the four people who lived there displaced.

During an initial search of the home, firefighters report finding two deceased K-9s who were then removed.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was an electronic space heater being too close to combustible items. The space heater was found in a bedroom left in the "on" position, unattended.

