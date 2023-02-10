Puppy Bowl 2023 | Mebane puppy will be in Puppy Bowl

Buzz will be one of 11 pets from around the country shown during the adoptable pet portion of the show.

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane puppy is set to make his television debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

Buzz, a puppy from Mebane animal rescue Paws4ever, will be one of 11 pets from across the nation who will be shown during the adoptable pets portion of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

Woody, Buzz's brother will be joining him in Arizona, while Paws4ever will host a watch party from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Dingo Dog Brewing Company in Carrboro.

Tune in Sunday to see Buzz live.

