'I thank God' | Mebane woman gets second chance at life with lifesaving kidney donation

Katina Johnson was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease in 2016. After progressing to Stage 5, she did dialysis every day for 8 hours.

MEBANE, N.C. — For nearly 5 years, Katina Johnson waited anxiously for a kidney. Today, she wakes up thankful for a second chance at life.

“I feel really good,” Johnson said. “I'm glad I got the call. After recovery, having the little pains where my incision is other than that I feel really good.”

WFMY first interviewed Johnson in early March. She had Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease and did dialysis at home seven days a week, eight hours a day. March 31, she received a surprising phone call.

“The kidney coordinator said you need to come to the hospital, come get your blood drawn we have a room for you,’ Johnson said. “She said these kidneys look good, they look really good."

Though Johnson had her sights set on a living donor, she successfully received her kidney from a deceased donor on April 1.

“When you learn you have Chronic Kidney Disease, don't give up,” Johnson said. "Don't get depressed, don't get defeated. You go home and research and figure out what you can do to slow the progression of it down."

She hopes her story encourages those waiting on a lifesaving transplant to advocate for themselves.

“I'm going to get a kidney,” Johnson said. “I said whether it's living or deceased I said it's going to happen because I said just did this story with News 2 and look how much it's being shared. People were calling me. Some people would say I'm praying for you and then others would say what do I need to do to help you. It's going to change my life big time. As I said, I thank God every day for this transplant. "