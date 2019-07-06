CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Medic, crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-85 SB near mile marker 43.

Medic reports at least one person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and was transported to Atrium CMC. Another person was treated for minor injuries and transported to Atrium CMC, Medic reports.

Trooper Ray Pierce said the woman driving the car appeared to be going too fast for the wet conditions.

"At that time, she lost control, slid into the path of the tractor-trailer. He attempted to get out of her way and avoid the collision causing him to lose control also. The two vehicles made contact, and the tractor-trailer ran off the left shoulder of the roadway and struck the shoulder barrier", Trooper Pierce said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.