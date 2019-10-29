GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's been more than two months since 56-year-old Guilford County District Court Judge Tom Jarrell died in his High Point home.

We're now getting all the reports from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Jarrell's sudden death: Toxicology, Autopsy, and Investigative Findings.

The cause of death has been ruled as Fentantly and Heroin Intoxication.

Initially, High Point Police thought there was cocaine in his home because they found a 'powdery substance' in the bathroom.

But after further investigation, the Medical Examiners Office says the only illegal drugs present were heroin and fentanyl.

There were other prescription drugs found in the room, for medical issues with his irregular heart beat (atrial fibrillation).

Jarrell's wife told police he recently got on a new heart medication.

The report indicates his heart was mildly enlarged.

The investigative report indicates Jarrell was found in his bedroom lying face-down in fetal position, holding a pair of scissors. The report noted there were clothes spread around him with tags cut off.

The report indicates the illegal drugs were self-induced, and there was a needle puncture in his arm. The death was ruled accidental:

'There are no signs of foul play noted in the room. The decedent was examined and there are no signs of external injury.'










