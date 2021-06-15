50 years of care: Medical Park Hospital celebrates milestone anniversary

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem first opened in 1971 and remains dedicated to patient care in 2021.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem has officially been helping patients for 50 years.

Since 1971, the hospital has been located on S. Hawthorne St. and has always taken pride in its "small, but mighty" facility and patient-centered care.

According to the hospital, Medical Park provides "inpatient and outpatient elective multispecialty surgical and procedural services."

Some of the surgical specialties include orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive, and neurological.

A hospital spokesperson told WFMY a total of 18 team members have been with the hospital for over 25 years - accounting for more than 600 years of service together.