GSC meerkats and Rocky the tiger predict Final Four winner ahead of game

The Greensboro Science Center furry little friends are predicting who's advancing to the championship game. Here's who they chose.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center, with the help of their furry little friends, will predict the winner of the Duke and Carolina game.

Rocky the Tiger pounced back in forth between the two teams before choosing UNC as a winner in the Final Four. Both balls had meat juices on them to guide him in his decision. The ball with Duke painted on it was known to be Rocky's favorite ball.

All of the meerkats came out but only one committed to an actual decision before rolling the ball. The Greensboro Science Center employees put apple sauce on the UNC and Duke basketball so, the meerkats could decide on a winner.

The Duke ball was autographed by the 1996 Final Four team. It took the meerkats a second, but they eventually ran the UNC ball down the middle, and the crowd cheered in excitement.

For these furry little friends, UNC was a no-brainer in the blue blood battle predictions.

