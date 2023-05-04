Meet Kiwi: Stingray at GSC

She was officially born on May 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center would like to introduce, Kiwi, the white-blotched stingray born on May 3.

Below are some photos to show how much she has grown in the month of May.

Those interested can see Kiwi in the living lab in the Wiseman Aquarium.

