COLUMBIA, SC — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $512 MILLION for Tuesday's drawing, knocking on the door of the record $656 million set in March of 2012.

That’s an increase of $19 million since the jackpot rolled to $493 million after Friday’s drawing. Officials say that reflects how strong sales are nationally for the Mega Millions game.

The winner can elect a cash option of $303.4 million or opt for the annuity paid out in 30 payments of roughly $17 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are long, about one in 303 million.

