Where does all the lottery ticket money go?

The Mega Millions jackpot prize is now at more than $1 billion. Part of the proceeds from lottery sales in North Carolina go to education in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools.

The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.

Guilford County Schools received more than $33 million in 2021. The money goes toward things like pre-kindergarten, school construction, non-instructional support staff, and scholarships.

“Guilford County is making a very significant investment in the schools there, the state makes a very significant investment in schools in Guilford County and the lottery helps out too,” said Van Denton, the Communications Director for the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said in 2021, 65% of their revenue went to prizes, including the money given away and improving upon the games. Twenty-four percent went to education, while seven percent went to retailers and four percent went to operations. They said more investment in prizes ends up meaning more money for education.

“All the lotteries in the US are there to raise money for good causes,” Denton said. “Some states there (are) other good causes, Colorado supports outdoor programs, Pennsylvania supports senior citizen program, North Carolina and many southern states have used their lotteries to support education.”

Business owners also get a commission on the sale of tickets. For every ticket sold, they get 7% back in return. If they sell the winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket, they get a $50,000 prize. Denton said if the ticket is sold in North Carolina, it’s good news for the state.

“Well we'll have a new billionaire and hopefully that billionaire will invest their money in the state," Denton said. "There is a bit of a windfall from state income taxes so they have to pay income taxes on that and the rate is 4.99% so that would be off of a $1 billion prize it would be a pretty nice state income tax windfall."

Denton said people should also know, that even if you don't win the big Mega Millions prize, you could win a smaller amount of money.

"This is all fun and exciting and we hope someone tonight becomes the next billionaire in North Carolina but we also want people to understand the odds," Denton said. "The odds are long, one in 302 million so that’s pretty long. You only need one ticket to win."