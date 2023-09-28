Meghann Mollerus named Best News Anchor by North Carolina Association of Broadcasters for 2023

Mollerus joined the WFMY News 2 family in 2013. She anchors The Good Morning Show every weekday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Congratulations are in order for WFMY News 2 Anchor Meghann Mollerus!

Mollerus was named Best News Anchor by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters for 2023. She was presented with the honor at an NCAB luncheon in Raleigh on Thursday.

Mollerus joined the WFMY News 2 family in 2013 and has been a mainstay anchor on The Good Morning Show during the majority of her time at the station.

Mollerus joins our Chad Silber as the most recent WFMY News 2'er to hold the honor of Best News Anchor. The NCAB honored Silber with the award in 2019 and 2021.

