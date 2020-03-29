GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scott Avett, a member of the popular folk-rock band group 'The Avett Brothers,' is urging that you stay home in an effort to keep yourself safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stay home, stay safe, we believe this will safe lives," the singer said via the group's Facebook page.

This comes just days after Governor Roy Cooper issued a statewide 'stay-at-home order on Friday.

RELATED: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues statewide 'stay-at-home' order

In the video, the singer stated that he has been in shelter-in-place with his family for a little over two weeks. He pleaded that he knows the process is challenging but it is necessary in order to save lives.

"We know this is challenging, we encourage everyone to do the best that they can. We promise you that we are doing the best we can, and we know that we will come out stronger and better after all of this and we're looking forward to that time."

