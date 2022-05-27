Here are some events happening on Memorial Day

Memorial day is Monday, May 30.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This holiday is usually observed on the last Monday in May.

Though businesses are closed, it isn't just a day for cookouts. In observance of the holiday, here is a list of events that are taking place in the area:

Uptown Lexington American Heroes

Friday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m. to 8: p.m.

The Square in Uptown Lexington

NC Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park (ceremony)

Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

I-85 Rest Area (mm100) in Thomasville

Army Band Concert

Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Finch Auditorium in Thomasville

NC Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

Downtown Thomasville

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

*Special Forces Parachute Team at 10:45 p.m.

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Cushwa Stadium (Thomasville High School)

Carolina Field of Honor - Remembrance ceremony

Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

Triad Park in Kernersville