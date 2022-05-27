Here are some events happening on Memorial Day

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This holiday is usually observed on the last Monday in May.
Though businesses are closed, it isn't just a day for cookouts. In observance of the holiday, here is a list of events that are taking place in the area:
Uptown Lexington American Heroes
Friday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m. to 8: p.m.
The Square in Uptown Lexington
NC Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park (ceremony)
Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
I-85 Rest Area (mm100) in Thomasville
Army Band Concert
Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Finch Auditorium in Thomasville
NC Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
Downtown Thomasville
Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
*Special Forces Parachute Team at 10:45 p.m.
Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
Cushwa Stadium (Thomasville High School)
Carolina Field of Honor - Remembrance ceremony
Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
Triad Park in Kernersville