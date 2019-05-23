GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heat and humidity will really hit us with full force for the holiday weekend. This will be our first true taste of summer-like heat this year. Make sure to take it easy and not overdo it as we head into the weekend and next week.

High pressure is in control right now, and positioned to our southeast. That creates southwest winds, which can lead to a heat wave for us. Temperatures will be warming well into the 90s on Friday, and humidity levels will remain high. Storm chances are very low, less than 20 percent. Plan on a high of 92 for Friday afternoon, which is likely to be our first official 90 degree day of the year.

WFMY News 2

On Saturday, a slight push of less hot air to our north south slide over us. This will likely keep us out of the 90s for one day, but it will still be hot and humid. Plan on a high of about 89 for the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. A low chance of a storm will remain.

Sunday and Monday will return us to the heat and humidity as high pressure flexes its muscles again. We'll be in the low 90s on Sunday, and mid 90s on Monday. That trend will continue much of next week. Doesn't look like the heat will break anytime soon, and our weather will stay mainly dry.