Memorial Day weekend kicks off in Greensboro, this year looks more promising than last

Businesses don't have restrictions. Pools prepared to reopen. Families can travel for the first time in a while.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pools are reopening, high school students are graduating and families are traveling for the first time in a long time.

It's Memorial Day weekend--the unofficial start to summer. Businesses are ready for a boost and the Triad is ready to get outside.

A long holiday weekend could be sweet for local businesses like Savor the Moment Bakery.

It's the shop's first Memorial Day weekend at its downtown location and owner, Tanya Dickens said things were starting to pick up Friday.

"We'll definitely be here late tonight preparing for tomorrow as well but it's been a great day," Dickens said.

Over on State Street, Bull City Ciderworks is also preparing for its first Memorial Day since the Greensboro location opened in January.

"We opened right in the middle of the pandemic but it's been really busy since we've been opened," Operations Manager Dorn Miller said, "Memorial Day is really great for us. Kind of the start of the summer season."

This summer season ramps up as the coronavirus pandemic slows down. Southend Brewing owner Seth Kavorkian said it's been a long time coming.

"I guess this is really the first real holiday weekend since the restrictions have been rolled back and since we've seen the vaccine levels where they are," Kavorkian said, "Around this time last year I remember walking around the space when it was empty."

The few empty places left, like Greensboro city pools will reopen Saturday. Greensboro Parks and Recreation Facilities and Aquatics Coordinator Kristen Herndon said Warnersfield and Windsor Pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be some changes. Guests will have to wear masks inside restrooms and locker rooms. They will also have to bring their own seating.

"We're not able to keep up with our staffing capacity to make sure we're wiping down seating between each user," Herndon said.

Staffing still remains an issue for many local businesses like pools.

"What we ask is that you be patient," Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President Brent Christensen said, "The service may take a little longer at a restaurant or there may not be as much personnel as you are used to seeing in a retail store."

However Christensen said you can find good holiday sales and specials at local restaurants and shops.

Savor the Moment will offer one dollar cupcakes, two dollar lemon slushies and three dollar pound cake slices.

"We just wanted to do something to commemorate the holiday," Dickens said.

Southend Brewing will have food and drink specials and live music all weekend. Bull City Ciderworks launched its Creme De l'Orange cider Friday and will have food trucks and live music as well.

Business owners hope it kicks off a big summer.

"I feel very good about where the economy is heading," Christensen said.

At the same time, they are never losing sight that the true meaning of this weekend is much bigger.