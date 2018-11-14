GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — The community continues to mourn to loss of Greensboro police officer, Jared Franks. He died after a crash while responding to a robbery call on Saturday.

The memorial for him continues to grow both inside the police station and out. The inside memorial has been made by fellow officers from the Greensboro Police Department. The outside memorial though, filled with flowers, a Superman action figure, and his picture -- is all from the community.

"Numerous people have expressed their condolences to us over the last few days and have reached out to help the Franks family, and has reached out to help the GPD family. It means the world to us and keeps its fresh in our mind. Hopefully it keeps us lifted to keep serving, and keep helping those that need help," said Deputy Chief Mike Richey.

Richey said many people made trips to the police department to see the memorial, and after what happened this week he admits they've needed that support.

"It's been the absolute worst time in a leaders life -- when someone under their command dies. There are no words to express the anger, the self doubt, the concern that is there. But if there is anything positive to come out of this it is the fact that there are thousands of people who care," said Deputy Chief Richey.

The memorial can also continue to grow.

Any public condolences you want to send can still be sent to 100 East Police Plaza.

